The Zhao family, inspired by Clement Zhao's 30 races, prepares Elyse, Ethan, and Evette for the Hyrox Youngstars event at Singapore Expo on Nov 28 and 29.

The Zhao family is channeling their combined athletic energy into preparing for the inaugural AIA Hyrox Youngstars Singapore event. This upcoming fitness race for children aged eight to fifteen is scheduled to take place at Singapore Expo on November 28 and 29.

Zhao Family Training for Upcoming Hyrox Race

Elyse Zhao, aged 14, Ethan Zhao, aged 12, and Evette Zhao, aged nine, have dedicated seven weeks of intensive training to ready themselves for this specific competition. Their participation marks a significant family milestone, driven by the longstanding passion of their father, Clement Zhao. The 44-year-old business director has already completed approximately 30 Hyrox races across international cities including Mumbai, Jakarta, Chengdu, Bangkok, and Yokohama. He has also achieved 20 podium finishes in these global events. His wife, Choo Yirong, aged 44, serves as a stay-at-home mother and has recently become a participant in the sport herself.

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Details of the Hyrox Youngstars Competition Structure

The Hyrox Youngstars race is a direct adaptation of the popular adult competition, designed specifically for participants between the ages of eight and fifteen. The event combines running with eight distinct exercise stations, with distances, weights, and movements carefully adjusted for different age groups to ensure safety and appropriateness. The race follows the exact sequence of the adult event, starting with the SkiErg, followed by the sled push, sled pull, jumps, rowing, farmer's carry, lunges, and ending with wall balls or squats. Modifications are applied to ensure age-appropriateness, such as the youngest participants performing frogger jumps instead of burpee broad jumps, while wall-ball throws are introduced in the older age categories.

Family Dynamics and Training Philosophy at Revl Gym

During a final simulation at Revl Gym Bukit Timah on November 22, Clement Zhao and Choo Yirong actively supervised their children's preparation. The parents moved among their kids, timing exercises, checking techniques, and noting potential penalties to ensure the children were fully prepared. The youngest siblings, Elias, aged seven, and Evelyn, aged three, were present, with Elias joining his older siblings in training sessions despite being too young to compete in the actual race. The training has involved learning to navigate the eight stations interspersed with running segments. Choo Zhao noted that she initially hesitated to compete due to age-related competition nerves but was encouraged by her husband and gym friends. She found motivation in accomplishing feats she previously believed were beyond her abilities.

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Personal Perspectives of Elyse, Ethan, and Evette Zhao

The three competing siblings expressed distinct motivations and preferences regarding the various race stations. Evette Zhao, who will compete in the eight-to-nine-year-old category, admitted she is excited but very nervous. She declared she does not want to lose, showing a strong competitive drive. Ethan Zhao, competing in the 10-to-11-year-old category, looks forward to finishing the race and potentially winning an award. He identified the rowing machine as his favorite station, noting that he has become quite skilled at it and appreciates the seated position. He was considerably less enthusiastic about the farmer's carry, which requires carrying kettlebells in both hands. Elyse Zhao, in the 12-to-15-year-old category, described wall balls as both her favorite and least favorite exercise. This movement requires competitors to squat before throwing a weighted ball toward a target.

Real-World Impact and Family Bonding Through Sports

For the Zhao family, the primary goal of entering the Hyrox Youngstars race is not necessarily to raise the next generation of professional Hyrox champions. Instead, Clement Zhao and Choo Yirong view the event as an opportunity for their children to try something new, learn to manage setbacks, and enjoy a sport together. The seven weeks of training have already served to bring the children closer and taught them lessons that extend far beyond physical fitness. Hyrox has seen increasing popularity since its Singapore debut in 2023, attracting participants of varying fitness levels. The Zhao family's journey exemplifies how the sport serves as a tool for family bonding and personal growth, with the final simulation at Revl Gym Bukit Timah marking a crucial step before the main event at Singapore Expo.