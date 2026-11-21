Singaporean national Zhi Ge arrives in Boston to face securities fraud charges linked to a years-long insider trading scheme involving corporate merger tips.

Zhi Ge, a 35-year-old Singaporean national, has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to a sophisticated global insider trading network. He made his initial appearance in a federal court in Boston on Friday, November 20, following his arrest in Singapore in 2024. The US Department of Justice confirmed that Ge is charged with securities fraud and money laundering, allegations that place him at the center of a multi-year criminal enterprise.

Ge Led Network Trading on Merger Tips

Prosecutors allege that Zhi Ge served as a primary leader of a scheme that generated tens of millions of dollars by trading on confidential financial information. The network relied heavily on tips from investment bankers and other corporate insiders to gain an unfair advantage in the stock market. According to charging documents, Ge worked alongside Samy Khouadja, a former investment banker based in France, and Emma Safi, who co-owned a French restaurant with Khouadja, to orchestrate these illicit trades.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Global Release Amidst Cultural Phenomenon

Charges, Arrests, and Legal Defenses

While Zhi Ge has been extradited and is now in US custody, most other defendants in the case, including Samy Khouadja, remain fugitives. Emma Safi has been in US custody since 2025 and has already pleaded not guilty to the charges. Kevin Barron, the attorney representing Zhi Ge, stated in an email that his client intends to plead not guilty and anticipates mounting a vigorous defense. A lawyer for the fugitive Samy Khouadja did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the proceedings.

Operation Timeline and Corporate Targets

The alleged criminal activity spanned from 2016 to 2024, during which the defendants recruited bankers to supply them with inside information on various publicly traded companies. The indictment highlights specific major transactions, including AstraZeneca's 2020 planned acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for US$39 billion and Novartis's 2024 acquisition of MorphoSys for US$2.9 billion. Zhi Ge actively sought to expand the network, with messages from 2019 showing him encouraging an actor friend in New York to introduce him to investment bankers in major banks working specifically in mergers and acquisitions.

Advertisement

Secret Communication Methods and Profit Strategy

To conceal their illegal activities, the defendants utilized burner cell phones and encrypted messaging applications. They operated using a coded language to discuss their trades, referring to money as greens and potential merger partners as girls or models. Prosecutors note that the group not only traded on this confidential information but also leaked the data to journalists to generate further profit once the news became public. This strategy allowed them to capitalize on market movements before the general public had access to the critical information.

Next Court Date and Judicial Proceedings

Zhi Ge is scheduled to appear in federal court again on December 16 for a formal arraignment hearing. The Singaporean court had previously ordered his extradition to the US to face these serious financial crimes. As the legal process unfolds, the case serves as a significant example of international cooperation in prosecuting complex securities fraud that crosses multiple jurisdictions and involves high-level corporate insiders.