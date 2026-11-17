ComfortDelGro's Zig platform partners with Malaysia's Kummute starting November 23 to offer fixed-fare, bookable cross-border rides between Singapore and Johor Bahru, expanding transport connectivity for daily commuters.

ComfortDelGro has officially entered into a strategic partnership with the Malaysian ride-hailing platform Kummute to significantly expand cross-border point-to-point transport services between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB). This collaborative initiative, which leverages the combined fleets of both operators, is scheduled to launch on November 23.

New Booking Rules And Fixed Fare Structure

Effective from November 23, customers utilizing the Zig application will be permitted to book cross-border rides within a specific timeframe ranging from seven days to four hours prior to their intended journey. This structured booking window is designed to optimize vehicle allocation and ensure reliable availability for travelers planning their trips across the border.

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A key feature of this new service is the implementation of upfront fixed fares. The platforms will display the total cost of the trip before passengers confirm their bookings, eliminating price uncertainty and allowing commuters to budget accurately for their travel expenses. This transparency applies to all cross-border journeys facilitated through the integrated network.

Operating Zones And Pickup Logistics

For trips originating in Singapore and heading to Johor, the service offers extensive flexibility. Passengers can be picked up from any location within Singapore and will be dropped off within a designated operating zone that covers Johor Bahru, Skudai, Iskandar Puteri, and Senai. This broad drop-off area ensures that passengers reach their final destinations in the greater Johor region without restriction.

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Return journeys from Johor Bahru to Singapore have specific initial pickup requirements. Pick-ups will initially be available at only four designated locations in Johor Bahru, although passengers will be able to be dropped off at any location in Singapore. This logistical asymmetry reflects the current operational constraints and regulatory framework governing the entry of foreign vehicles into Singapore.

Strategic Alliance And Regulatory Compliance

The partnership between Zig by ComfortDelGro and Kummute, operated by Malaysian company Kumpool Sdn Bhd, was formalized through a memorandum of understanding announced in a press release on Tuesday, November 17. Both companies are joining the enhanced Cross-Border Taxi Scheme as licensed ride-hail and e-hailing operators, a move that legitimizes their cross-border services under government guidelines.

Michael Huang, head of the Singapore point-to-point mobility business at ComfortDelGro, emphasized that the collaboration aims to make cross-border travel more accessible and convenient for users. He stated that the partnership improves access to travel while simplifying the planning and booking process through the Zig app and customer service hotlines, highlighting the convenience of the new fixed-fare model.

Market Impact And Future Connectivity

Lim Han Weng, director of Kumpool Sdn Bhd, noted that the partnership will expand transport options for the hundreds of thousands of people who cross the Causeway daily for work, studies, business, and family visits. He added that combining the networks of the two companies strengthens the connectivity between Singapore and Johor as the two cities become increasingly integrated economically and socially.

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By integrating a larger pool of vehicles from both networks, the initiative addresses the perennial issue of vehicle availability during peak hours. This expansion is expected to reduce wait times and provide more reliable service for the significant volume of cross-border traffic that utilizes the land borders between the two nations.