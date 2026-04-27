Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Reportedly Engaged

Sources confirm that actress Zoë Kravitz and musician Harry Styles are engaged after a year of quietly building a relationship. Kravitz has been seen showing off her ring to friends, and those close to the couple report a strong connection and mutual respect.

Reports are circulating and have been confirmed by a source close to the couple that actress Zoë Kravitz and musician Harry Styles are engaged. The news, initially shared with PEOPLE magazine, indicates that the pair have been quietly celebrating their engagement within a close-knit circle of friends.

Kravitz has reportedly been seen displaying her engagement ring to those within her inner circle, fueling speculation and excitement among fans. The relationship between Styles and Kravitz has been steadily developing over the past year, with Styles spending significant time in Rome and Kravitz frequently joining him. Their time together has been described as relaxed and low-key, characterized by leisurely strolls, gatherings with friends, and a clear enjoyment of each other's company.

Observers have noted a strong chemistry between the two, suggesting a deep connection that extends beyond a casual romance. This engagement news comes amidst Styles’ upcoming extended residency, a tour format that will see him performing in various cities for prolonged periods from May through the end of the year. The residency is designed to support his latest musical endeavors and allows for a more immersive experience for fans.

However, sources indicate that the couple is prioritizing their time together and will navigate the demands of Styles’ career in a way that allows them to maintain their connection. The focus appears to be on building a shared life that both individuals genuinely cherish. This commitment to prioritizing their relationship is seen as a strong indicator of the seriousness of their intentions. Friends of the couple have consistently expressed positive sentiments regarding their bond, noting their compatibility and mutual respect.

Adding another layer to the story, sources have revealed details about Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz’s, reaction to Styles. Friends of Lenny have stated that he is understandably protective of his daughter, but he appeared to be genuinely pleased with his meeting with Styles. Lenny reportedly found Styles to be polite, grounded, and sincerely interested in getting to know the family. This positive impression is particularly significant, as Lenny has always prioritized finding a partner for Zoë who respects her.

He seemingly felt that Styles embodied those qualities, and the lunch they shared was filled with laughter and a sense of mutual appreciation. Lenny’s approval, coupled with the couple’s evident happiness and commitment, paints a picture of a blossoming relationship with a strong foundation. The couple’s ability to integrate their lives and families suggests a long-term perspective and a desire to build a lasting future together.

The relaxed nature of their courtship, combined with the support of loved ones, indicates a healthy and promising dynamic





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