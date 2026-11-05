Zverev Djokovic Alcaraz Upsets Paris Masters 2024 Results

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev suffer shock exits at the Paris Masters on Nov 4. Carlos Alcaraz advances while Arthur Fils secures ATP Finals berth.

The Paris Masters tennis tournament experienced a significant shake-up on Monday, November 4, as top seeds faced unexpected elimination. World number one Alexander Zverev and twenty-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic both lost their opening round matches in Paris. These defeats marked a difficult start for the tennis elite at the Rolex Paris Masters held at the Accor Arena.

Zverev Defeated By Musetti In Round Of 32

Alexander Zverev lost his opening match at the Paris Masters on November 4 to Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. The German player, who had recently reached the number one ranking after winning the French Open and the US Open earlier in the year, was eliminated in the round of 32. Musetti secured a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory over the top seed to advance to the third round of the tournament.

Also read Novak Djokovic Advances Past Valentin Vacherot at Paris Masters

Zverev expressed frustration regarding his status as the world number one following the loss. He stated that he felt he was the only champion in tennis history who must constantly justify holding the top ranking. The German player admitted that while he deserved his position, the loss was difficult to accept after leading in the first set tie-break before collapsing.

Musetti, the Italian player ranked twenty-fourth, praised Zverev as offering the toughest challenge in the sport. The Italian noted that he had anticipated a very difficult match but was pleased to have capitalized on his opportunities. This result ended Zverev's reign at the top of the ATP rankings for the moment, as he exits the competition at the first hurdle.

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Djokovic Eliminated By Hijikata In Shock Defeat

Novak Djokovic saw his hopes of winning an eighth Paris Masters title disappear after falling to Rinky Hijikata. The thirty-nine-year-old Serbian lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the world number eighty-three ranked Australian qualifier. The match began with Djokovic taking the first set comfortably before the momentum shifted during the second and third sets.

Hijikata broke Djokovic in the eighth game of the second frame and served out to force a deciding third set. The match grew tense until Djokovic made critical errors on his serve in the final set, handing the victory to his twenty-five-year-old opponent. This loss effectively ended Djokovic's season, with the veteran announcing he would take time to rest in the coming weeks.

The defeat for Djokovic opens the draw for other players seeking to reach the quarter-finals. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who defeated eighth seed Alex de Minaur, will now face Hijikata for a spot in the next round. Etcheverry had previously beaten de Minaur 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to advance in the tournament.

Alcaraz Advances While Fils Secures ATP Finals Spot

Seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz avoided the wave of upsets by defeating Alex Michelsen in the night session. The seven-time major winner won 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to move into the last sixteen of the Paris Masters. Alcaraz recovered from a deficit in the first set tie-break to secure a comfortable victory over the American player.

Alcaraz described the day as difficult for top players but focused on playing his best tennis to advance. The Spanish star is now preparing to face Matteo Berrettini in the next round. Berrettini was not mentioned in the initial loss list but is scheduled to play in the upcoming matches against other qualifiers.

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Arthur Fils secured his place in the ATP Finals after Frances Tiafoe lost to Quentin Halys. The Frenchman won 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (11-9) in a dramatic third set tie-break to eliminate the seventh seed. This victory ensured that the world number seven, Arthur Fils, would make his debut at the season-ending tournament in Turin running from November 15 to 22.

Fils capitalized on the relief of securing his spot to close the day with a win over Tomas Machac. The twenty-two-year-old French player defeated the Czech qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Fils will now look to continue his campaign in the tournament after the pressure of qualification was lifted.

Thursday Schedule Features Shelton And Rinderknech

The action continues on Thursday with several high-profile matches scheduled at the Accor Arena. Third seed Ben Shelton will headline the day session by facing home favorite Arthur Rinderknech. The winner of this encounter will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to return in the night session to face Matteo Berrettini. This match represents a crucial step for Alcaraz as he seeks to maintain his form after the difficult day for top seeds earlier in the week. The tournament continues to produce unexpected results as players battle for position before the ATP Finals.

Other notable exits on Monday included second seed Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in straight sets to Ignacio Buse. The fifth-ranked Russian player could not overcome the Peruvian player, adding to the list of top seeds eliminated from the competition. These results have reshaped the bracket for the remainder of the event.